20-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Elevator Shaft While On Vacation With Girlfriend

What should have been a fun vacation has turned to tragedy. Authorities found the body of a 20-year-old man at the bottom of an elevator shaft at the hotel he was staying at. The young man was on vacation in Turkey with his girlfriend for the first time.

According to The Times and The Telegraph, authorities discovered the body of Tyler Kerry inside the elevator shaft at a hotel in Antalya. Police confirmed that he had been drinking and that also there were no signs of other trauma.

Kerry's vacation came to a fatal halt after two days in the country. His family established a GoFundMe page to help with burial costs and also legal fees after the tragedy. The GoFundMe page offers additional details on the young man's death.

They wrote, "On Wednesday 27th November 2024 Tyler Kerry set off with his girlfriend Molly, grandparents Collette and Ray, Brother Mason and girlfriend Armani and cousins Demi, Nathan and Alex on their first family holiday abroad to Trendy Lara Hotel, Lara Beach, Antalya, Turkey."

Man Found In Elevator Shaft

They also continued, "Tragically, Tyler wouldn't return home alive. At approximately 7am on Friday 29th November, less than 48 hours into his holiday, Tyler was found unresponsive at the bottom of a lift shaft and shortly afterwards pronounced dead at the scene. He was found in just his underwear. His clothes, vape and phone were found on a different floor of the hotel. His vape was covered in blood. Evidence of blood was found in various places in the hotel."

The family also disagreed with the idea that Tyler committed suicide by jumping into the elevator shaft. They continued, "Trendy Lara Hotel had the scene cleared and lift up and running within a couple of hours and were reporting to concerned guests that Tyler had committed suicide. Anybody that knows Tyler will know with absolute certainty that he didn't commit suicide. We believe Tyler's death is suspicious. We cannot rest until the truth is uncovered."

The elevator shaft had also apparently been out of use for some time. Prior to his death, Kerry had stayed out later than his other family members because he wanted to watch the Manchester United game.

"He was a young man at the beginning of his life," his great uncle Price also said. "He had a girlfriend who he was devoted to and it was their first holiday as a couple. I think it was Tyler's first time abroad. He was energetic, likeable, approachable, friendly and very devoted to his family and looked after his younger siblings."