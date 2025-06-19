2 Year Old Girl Fighting For Her Life After Hidden Danger At Oklahoma Lake

A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life after encountering a hidden danger at an Oklahoma Lake. The toddler is experiencing kidney failure after contracting E. coli at the lake.

She had gone swimming at Keystone Lake earlier in the month. Now, she is medically paralyzed with multiple organ damage. 2-year-old Elizabeth Faircloth has been in the hospital for weeks after swimming at an Oklahoma lake. Doctors diagnosed her with Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

"Hi, my name is Grayson, and this is my sister Elizabeth," her sister wrote in the GoFundMe. "She is currently fighting kidney failure. At the moment, doctors are trying to get a toxin out of her body, which is constantly attacking her liver, kidneys, and other organs."

"She is fighting every day to stay with us," she also wrote. "She is a great, crazy kid and loves meeting new people, so please help out. A little can go a big way for us."

Fortunately, the toddler eventually woke up after contracting the illness from the Oklahoma lake. A relative shared that doctors removed her from the ventilation tube.

Oklahoma Lake Hidden Danger

"She is awake and off the tube but there was a very scary breathing issue after they took her off the tube yesterday," Kelly Faircloth shared on Facebook. "They got that squared away and she is in and out with her sedating meds."

Unfortunately, the toddler has a lung infection.

"Now she has an infection in the lungs which they have to use antibiotics to stop," she wrote. 'But antibiotics excellerate [sic] the three Ecoli strands HUS, so it's a monitoring game of chasing our ass. Still a long and unknown road but our baby is still fighting!"

Meanwhile, her mother also spoke out about her daughter and the Oklahoma lake.

"It's a nightmare, and it happened so fast," her mother, Suzanne Faircloth, told KOTV. "Within like a week, we're here. It blows our minds, because we've never even heard of anything like this ever happening. We've heard of E. coli - but usually in hamburgers."

"They are working night and day - the staff is amazing - just to keep her stable," Faircloth also said. "It kind of feels like you're drowning and you get brief moments of air just enough to keep you alive, but there's no end in sight."