2 Arizona Teens Found Dead After Going On Memorial Day Camping Trip

Police are investigating after two Arizona teens were found dead last week. It appears that both of them fell victim of a homicide while on a Memorial Day camping trip.

18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark are dead, according to Fox affiliate KSAZ-TV. Police discovered both dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday, May 27. This comes after a Memorial Day camping trip. Police are investigating who killed the two Arizona teens.

"MCSO is seeking the community's assistance," the statement said. "If you have any information — no matter how small — that may be relevant to this case, we strongly encourage you to come forward. Your help could be critical in bringing answers and justice to the victims and their families. You may remain anonymous."

Police confirmed that the two went missing on a Memorial Day camping trip to Camelback Mountain. They did not return from Tonto National Forest. Co-worker Kylie Whattim called the death of the two shocking.

Arizona Teens Murdered

Kjolsrud's mother mourned the loss of the Arizona teen.

"She was a friend to many. And a beloved daughter," the mom said. "She lived life in a big way and was always up for an adventure. She loved hiking and camping, and her favorite place on earth was Camelback Mountain."

The family also set up a GoFundMe as well.

"This fundraiser is being organized to allow Pandora's family to grieve the unimaginable loss of their daughter without the worry of financial burden," Kjolsrud's GoFundMe description said. "All funds raised will be deposited directly into an account accessible only by Pandora's mother and father, ensuring that every contribution goes to supporting them during this incredibly difficult time. While funeral services will be private, the family plans to hold a community celebration of life in the coming months so that all who loved Pandora can gather to honor her memory."

Meanwhile, Clark's mother remembered the Arizona teen as wonderful.

"Evan wrote me letters, the last of which he gave me on Mother's Day that was so touching it made me both laugh and cry. He was special. He deserved a long life," she said.

"The outpouring of concern from these communities has meant so very much to me," Clark's mother continued. "I sincerely thank every person who has reached out to offer compassion and sympathy. The kindness I have been shown has touched me greatly. Thank you all."