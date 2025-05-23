18 Army Rangers Suspended After Firing Blank Rounds At Crowded Florida Beach

Almost two dozen Army Rangers are in some pretty big trouble. The squad of Rangers allegedly fired blank rounds at a very crowded Florida beach. The incident happened during a pirate festival in Destin.

Now, the Army Rangers are facing suspension. The military is investigating 18 soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp Rudder. They allegedly used automatic weapons without permission. These weapons were used during a mock sea battle for the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival on Crab Island. According to Task & Purpose, beachgoers weren't aware of the weapons beforehand.

In videos going around online, uniformed Army Rangers members in boats fired their weapons into the air. One woman asked, startled, "Is that real?"

The stunt drew plenty of public backlash. Concerned citizens pointed out that you should not fake a shooting, especially in the current climate of America.

Army Rangers Suspended

"This is unacceptable because there are so many real mass shootings going on in America each year," said Michael Ingram, a local charter boat captain. "You can't be joking about it."

The weapons were used during a fake battle to capture Billy Bowlegs, a local legend. That's all good and fun, but it wasn't approved beforehand. The City of Fort Walton Beach is understandably peeved that the Army Rangers didn't seek prior approval.