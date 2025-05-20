17-Year-Old Teen Missing For 5 Days After Failing To Get On Flight At Airport

Authorities are still searching for a missing 17-year-old teen after she failed to get on a flight. The teen has been missing for five days now. No one has seen her since she was dropped off at Airport Drive in Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia.

That was on May 15. Unfortunately, the teen never made her flight. Queensland Police confirmed in a May 19 update that no one "has not been seen or heard from since." The missing teen is 17-year-old Pheobe Bishop. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) confirmed her identity after police declined to identify her.

According to Queensland Police Detective Acting Inspector, Ryan Thompson, some of the teen's friends dropped her off at the terminal building. She was headed to Brisbane. Unfortunately, she never made her flight. "She had a flight booked to Brisbane and then on to WA [Western Australia] to visit a friend," the officer said, according to the outlet.

"Police are conducting inquiries with the airport and CCTV footage to try and narrow down her movements from when she was last seen," Thompson said, the ABC reported.

Missing Teen Not Found

At this time, police do not know if the missing teen has disappeared voluntarily or not. "As time goes on, the more worried the family is and the more concerned police are becoming," the officer added.

As the search turns into days, authorities have "conducted a land search of Airport Drive and the surrounding areas, but have not located the girl or any personal belongings."

Family have described her disappearance as bizarre.

"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character," the post added. "The girl is described as approximately 180cm [around 5 feet, 9 inches], pale complexion, long dyed red hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen carrying luggage and wearing a green tank top and grey sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding the girl's whereabouts is urged to contact police."

Meanwhile, her mother took to social media to help broaden the search. She wrote, "My heart is breaking and so are those of her siblings, her family, and our friends. If you knew Pheobe, you would know that she is free-spirited and loves hard! She is loyal to the core and cutthroat. She would never leave her family without contact."