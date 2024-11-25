17 People Missing After Dive Boat Hit By Freak Wave

Authorities are searching for 17 missing people after a freak wave hit a diving boat off the Egyptian coast. The wave caused the boat to capsize and knocked several people in the water.

Authorities report that Sea Story sank near Shaab Satayah. The boat was popular among tourists for offering coral reef diving trips. Red Sea governor Mayor General Amr Hanafy has confirmed coast guard managed to rescue 28 people. However, 17 people remain unaccounted for after the tragic sinking of the boat.

In total, there were 31 people on board including four British citizens and two Americans. Likewise, there were four Germans, five Spaniards, two Belgians, one Chinese, three Slovaks, two Swiss, two Poles, two Norwegians, one Finn, one Irish and four Egyptian holidaymakers. There were also several workers as well.

Freak Wave Sinkgs Boat

According to one crew member, they were "hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side." The boa had departed on the diving trip on November 25. It was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on November 29.

Authorities transported survivors back to shore to get medical treatment. An anonymous official said that it would be "unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water."

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski also said they "have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship. That's all we know about them. That's all we can say for now."

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said, "We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities."

Meanwhile, a ship tracking website showed the boat was last seen somewhere off Hurghada before the accident. It was a 44ft, four-deck pleasure craft built. Authorities are investigating the incident. However, it appears to be a freak wave and also an act of God. Authorities are still searching the waters for the missing people.