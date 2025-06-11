14-Year-Old Boy, Who Disappeared On Clearlake, California Trip, Found Dead: "Will Be Deeply Missed"

A family and community are in mourning after a 14-year-old boy died. He went missing while on a group trip to Clearlake, California. Sadly, search and rescue teams later found the boy dead.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), divers found his body on Sunday, June 8. He had been "part of a group trip and told others he was headed to the pool." That's when he disappeared.

Authorities confirmed, "We are saddened to report that 14-year-old Andrew Roberts of Clearlake was located deceased by the North Shore Dive Team at approximately 10:40 PM on June 8, 2025, in the Hidden Valley Lake area."

They also added, "The Lake County Sheriff's Office extends our heartfelt condolences to Andrew's family, friends, and the entire community during this difficult time. We are grateful to the many agencies that assisted in the search, including Lake County Search & Rescue, KCORP, CAL FIRE, North Shore Dive Team, South Lake Fire, Hidden Valley Security, and others. Thank you also to the community for your support and concern throughout the search efforts."

14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead

Following the death of the boy, school officials mourned his loss. They revealed that he had recently graduated from Obsidian Middle School. They also revealed that his name was Andrew Robert.

"Andrew was 14 years old and had just celebrated his promotion to high school, a milestone he reached with the support and admiration of those around him," officials wrote.

"Andrew was well loved by both staff and peers," they added. "His kindness, warm spirit, and unique presence left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He brought light to our school community and will be deeply missed."

Meanwhile, school officials confirmed that they were offering support services for both the staff and students at the school.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Andrew's family, friends, and all who are grieving this profound loss," school officials stated. "We hold Andrew's memory in our hearts and will continue to honor his life in the days ahead."

The community is mourning the loss of the boy.