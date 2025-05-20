18-Year-Old California College Student Drowns While On Lake Havasu Trip With Frat Brothers Thanks To Hidden Danger

In a tragic turn of events, an 18-year-old college student has tragically drowned while going to Lake Havasu with his frat brothers. The college student died thanks to a hidden danger the group didn't account for.

The group of young adults from California State University visited Lake Havasu. Sadly, Simon T. Daniel ended up drowning while swimming at Copper Canyo on May 17. According to the Los Angeles Times, Daniel and three Sigma Pi fraternity and also some sorority members were in the water.

However, they underestimated Lake Havasu and its hazardous conditions.

"Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswind, and swells," according to a Facebook post by Sigma Pi fraternity.

College Student Drowns While At Lake Havasu With Friends

"When the group found themselves in distress, several fraternity members heroically risked their own lives to rescue all six students," the post continued. "Tragically, Simon was swept away by a sudden wave that separated him from one of the rescuers. He disappeared beneath the water."

Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for the teen. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department launched a search and rescue effort to find the missing college student. They found his body the next morning at Lake Havasu. Following his passing, his frat brothers at Sigma Pi and various college students held a candlelit vigil for him.

Taking to social media, his frat brothers mourned the loss of one of their own.

"Simon was a computer science major, a proud initiated member of Sigma Pi Fraternity, and a respected leader on campus," the fraternity said on Facebook. They said he was "known for his love of music, boundless energy, and kind spirit. He was the heart of the fraternity - genuine, joyful, and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile."

They also wrote, "Simon is survived by his mother. And a community of loved ones and brothers who deeply mourn his loss." The frat said that it needs to take the time to process as "we grieve this profound loss together."