13-Year-Old Fighting For His Life After Surviving For Days At Bottom Of Ravine Without Food Or Water

A 13-year-old has survived days at the bottom of a ravine without food or water. But his fight isn't over. He remains hospitalized in critical condition from his brush with death.
Dakota "Cody" Trenkle Jr. first disappeared on July 27. The teen had been skateboarding in Goose Creek Lake, Missouri. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, Trenkle Jr. vanished afterward. His mother, Stephanie Neely, says police initially dismissed her concerns, labeling him a runaway.
Bottom Of Ravine
Unfortunately, it also caused him to develop "a lot of infectious bacteria" and pneumonia as well.
"Since then, I have been at the hospital, by his bedside in PICU watching him fight for his life in critical condition," Neely told People. "There is no leg injury, but severe head trauma, including several brain bleeds. Right now he is on a lot of mechanical support, and will be for quite some time."
"We are actively fighting to try and get him stable, but all the cards are stacking against him," she also said. "He is still not breathing on his own, and we have found another fracture on his skull, creating a massive soft spot on the right side of his head."
Unfortunately, recovery is slow after falling into the ravine.
"There is still no real progress in his recovery. This is going to be a long, slow, uphill battle," she wrote. "Cody will make some progress for a few hours, but then he will decline rapidly, and it will take his team several hours to get him stable-ish again. So, for now, we do our best to keep him as comfortable as possible. and help his body keep fighting," she wrote.