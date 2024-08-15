12-Year-Old Jumps Into Pond To Save Mom After She Has Seizure In Intense Video

A Texas family had quite the experience the other day. A 12-year-old boy saved his mother's life after she suffered a severe seizure while driving. The mother drove the family's vehicle into a pond while suffering her seizure, and her son's quick thinking saved not only his own life but his mother's as well. Watch the intense video below.

12-Year-Old Saves Mom In Insane Accident

The NY Post shares, "Jonquetta Winbush had been driving through the southeastern city in late July when she suffered a seizure." The seizure caused the mother to pass out behind the wheel; however, her foot remained on the gas pedal. Unconscious, she had no control over the vehicle and drove it straight into a pond.

Her 12-year-old son, Dwight, and his 16-year-old sister were in the car with her. The two children managed to escape the sinking car, but their mother was stuck behind the wheel.

As the car began to submerge further into the water, Dwight frantically ran to the road in search of assistance. Luckily, he was able to flag down a police officer named Charles Cobb. In the video, you can hear him breathlessly say, " She's having a seizure! She's stuck! She's in the water, help her!" This 12-year-old boy saved his mother by finding that officer.

Good Samaritans Help The Cause

Dwight leads the officer to the scene, where he races into the water to help save the boy's mom. Some good Samaritans were already in the pond trying to free the woman from the vehicle. Together, they successfully remove her from the sinking car.

The officer tells ABC7, "I remember grabbing her hand, and I could feel a pulse in her wrist." Charles Cobb performed chest compressions on Winbush. Luckily, the officer was able to revive her until EMS got there. Once she was taken away, she spent three weeks in intensive care.

Although it is unknown just how long this mother went without oxygen, the weeks in intensive care prove that it was quite a traumatic event. However, she is now breathing on her own and is expected to make a full recovery. Thank goodness for the quick-thinking and resilience of this 12-year-old boy, who saved his mother's life.