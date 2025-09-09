12-Year-Old Injured After A Large Tree Branch Falls On Her During Storm In Georgia

A 12-year-old is lucky to be alive after a large tree branch fell on her during a storm in Georgia over the weekend. She was attending a festival when the tragedy occurred.

The young girl is in critical condition after attending the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival in Paulding County. According to the county's sheriff's office in a statement, the incident happened on September 6. They shared a statement about the incident.

"Shortly after the rain passed through, a portion of one tree, along with tree limbs from another tree, fell and struck a 12-year-old young lady, critically injuring her," the Paulding County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said. "Within seconds, our Deputies, along with Paulding County Fire/Rescue firefighters, began assessing and treating the young lady."

The 12-year-old was identified as Claudia Bacon. She was attending the festival as part of a birthday for a friend.

Tree Branch Injures Girl

"She had skull fractures, two across the back, and one very close to her neck; she bruised her lung, she broke a rib," HJ Cohran, Claudia's uncle, told WSB.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe revealed that "she's currently on a breathing tube and sedated until further notice to manage pain." The 12-year-old needed a blood transfusion as a result of her injuries from the tree branch. They said that she will have a long recovery. However, Cohran noted, that she "has squeezed her momma's hand at this point, and they're hoping to unsedate her and take the breathing tube out and see how she's doing."

The GoFundMe later confirmed she was awake and alert.

"She did so good," her mother Charlena said. "Sat up in the bed and tried to talk. Oh thank you God! Thank you Holy Spirit. God we give you praise! ?????????? Thank you for all the prayers. Please keep praying."

Meanwhile, the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival shared prayers for the girl.

"The entire staff of Paulding Meadows is hoping for a full recovery!" the post read. "Very thankful for the swift action by our PCFD and PCSO to render aid. They are always on site during the festival and we cannot appreciate them enough."

It appears a storm caused the tree branch to fall.