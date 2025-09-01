12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Playground Equipment: What Happened

A community is in mourning after 12-year-old boy died on the playground. He fell off playground equipment at a park, suffering fatal injuries.

12-year-old Logan Carter had been playing at the Wharton Recreation Ground in Winsford, England on August 29. According to a press release issued by the Cheshire Constabulary, the young boy slipped and fell while on the playground.

A "much-loved" boy died after falling off playground equipment at a park near his home. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

12-Year-Old Boy Dies On Playground

"As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch," Detective Sergeant John Rhodes said in a statement obtained by The Independent.

He also added, "At this stage, I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, the community is mourning the loss of a "much-loved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, cousin and friend to many."

"He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile," the statement also continued. "Everyone wanted to be where Logan was. He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh. He made every day worth living."

The boy's family reflected on his life after his death at the playground. The boy's father shared a heartfelt memorial to his son on social media. He said he didn't expect a trip to the playground to end in the boy's death.

He wrote, "When I [woke] up on Friday my little mate, I didn't think that would be the last time I get to see you. My heart has been ripped in two. All I can say to people is hold your kids and tell them every day how much you love them because you never know when they will be gone."