11-Year-Old Dies After Being Thrown Overboard And Struck By Boat Propeller

A day at the lake sadly turned into a tragedy for one family. A boating accident threw an 11-year-old girl overboard where she ran into the boat's motor and propeller. Tragically, the propeller fatally wounded the young girl. The incident happened on Palm Beach County's Lake Osborne.

11-year-old Brooke Mejeur was enjoying the very last bit of warmth before winter comes. She was on a 20-foot pontoon boat alongside two adults and two other kids. That's when choppy water sent the 11-year-old flying. According to eyewitnesses, the bow of the boat suddenly dropped, and the momentum sent Mejeur over the edge of the boat.

As she was falling into the water, she ended up getting caught under the propeller and fatally struck by the boat's engine. Her fellow passengers managed to get her to shore and tried to get help. However, she died from her injuries. The incident is currently under investigation with police trying to figure out exactly what happened.

11-Year-Old Dies

Following the tragedy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a statement mourning her death.

"The victim was recovered from the water and transported to the shore. Sadly, Brooke Mejeur died from her injuries," read the FWC's statement. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Brooke Mejeur during this incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, a local boater said that it wasn't the first accident he's seen on the lake.

Luke Price, a boater, told local NBC affiliate WPTV that other accidents have happened before. "We've been out in the water since we were born so obviously, we can get to the point where we're too comfortable and that's not what you want out here," said Price, who described Saturday's incident as tragic. "Anything can happen, always take precautions."

The FWC said it wasn't ready to release any further details at this time. Lake Osborne stretches some 356 acres. It's surrounded by a park called John Prince Park. It's sad that tragedies like this occur. Our thoughts are with the 11-year-old's family through this trying time.