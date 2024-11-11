11-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed While Hunting Chipmunks

An Amish boy was shot and killed while hunting chipmunks with his friends over the weekend.

According to CBS News, the tragedy took place in western Pennsylvania. The victim of the fatal accident was only 11 years-old. Pennsylvania state troopers first received report of the shooting just before noon on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim died at UPMC Children's Hospital, where he had been receiving emergency care after the accident.

According to a police report, the victim was one of three Amish boys who were out hunting chipmunks together, in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County. Two of the boys shot their BB guns at a chipmunk, and the third fired a shot from his .22 caliber rifle. After missing on the first rifle shot, the boy shot once more. After the final shots, the 11 year-old who eventually would die, was lying motionless on the ground.

An adult was working in a nearby field, and the children immediately flagged him down upon the accident. Eventually, the injured child was flown to the Children's Hospital via helicopter. Unfortunately, at the hospital, doctors called the injuries "non-survivable," and the child was confirmed deceased the next day.

Notably, while the death was caused by a rifle, even the BB guns were dangerous enough for the children to be hunting with. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission receives reports of roughly four deaths a year that are caused by BB or pellet guns.

Regardless, this weekend's accident was certainly a tragedy. Maintaining proper gun safety while in the field is imperative. When hunting in groups, communication and self-policing are both great ways to minimize accidents.

As whitetail deer gun and rifle seasons open up across the United States, more hunting accidents can be expected. Each year hunters are shot and killed while group hunting.

Spending time in the outdoors is something we should all strive to do more of. Likewise, hunting with friends and family is a tradition unlike many others, and it should cherished as such. But, some safety precautions can go a long way, and accidents like that of this weekend are unfortunate reminders of the dangers that can accompany group hunting.