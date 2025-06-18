100 Girl Scouts Become Trapped After Flash Flooding Left Them Stranded At Pennsylvania Cabin

A Girl Scout troop of more than 100 Girl Scouts and volunteers got more than they bargained for. They became trapped in a Pennsylvania cabin after a flash flood left them stranded.

The Girl Scouts were enjoying a get away when a storm caused more than two and a half inches of rain. It started pouring as the Girl Scouts prepared for lunch. That storm quickly grew worse, trapping them in their cabin.

"It started to rain really hard. And we continued to cook, but then they blew the emergency horn," said Girl Scout Adelyn Huey to CBS. "It was crazy because it just started like pouring!" said Girl Scout Bella Winn.

"It just came pouring down like a curtain of water on yourself," said Girl Scout Bryn Belcher.

Another one of the Girl Scouts said that she was freaked out.

Girl Scouts Rescued

"I was freaked out. I'm scared of thunderstorms so when I saw that I was freaking out," said Girl Scout Ali Smith.

Things went from bad to worse for the Girl Scouts when one of the creeks overflowed. That forced water to come to their area.

"Our pavilion is right by the creek and so there was a log and there was water everywhere and we looked over and there was water in the parking lot flooding over the road and so we quickly grabbed all of our food and walked up to the cabin and then we just got evacuated from there," said Girl Scout Samatha Oeler.

Some of the older Girl Scouts said they tried to stay calm and keep the younger memebers from freaking out. They started singing songs together to keep spirits up. Fortunately, rescue crews showed up and saved the whole troop.

"It was like flooding and then all the firefighters came and carried us and walked with us to the other side," said Girl Scout Sonja DeLuca.

"They gave us all life jackets and helmets and told us to hold on to the person in front of us and we had a rope and just kind of held on and just walked across," Girl Scout Lila Hall said.

"We were walking next to a hole, so it was very scary, because if you like fall, you can go down to it," Huey said.