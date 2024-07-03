10 Year Old Boy Tragically Dies After Collapsing On Arizona Trail

A 10-year-old boy tragically died after being airlifted off of an Arizona hiking trail on Tuesday. According to Fox News, rescue crews were called to the Mormon Trailhead on South Mountain in Phoenix around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The boy experienced heat-related medical issues on the trail and was in critical condition upon arrival at a local hospital.

According to Phoenix Police Department Public Affairs Sergeant Brian Bower, officials found the boy roughly a mile up the trail. Police helicopter pilots were able to assist the fire department in transporting the child down the mountain, and to an awaiting ambulance. Firefighters initially reported that the boy had been on the trail for several hours, possibly since mid-morning.

Currently, the Phoenix Police Department is still investigating what further details could have led to the tragic accident.

Child Dies on Phoenix Hiking Trail Amid July Heat

Temperatures reached a scorching 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix on Tuesday. Arizona, as is much of the country, is in the middle of a long hot summer stretch of temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix is currently experiencing a "severe weather alert" for high heat. At 113 degrees, yesterday's temperatures were 6 degrees above the average.

The tragic incident has prompted local officials to heed caution to the Phoenix community. Phoenix is well-known for the variety of hiking trails that exist within its metro area. Camelback Mountain is perhaps the most well-known hike in the area, but dozens more opportunities exist for visitors and locals alike to enjoy the natural beauty so unique to America's southwest. While it is a blessing that the area provides ample opportunity to get outside, the harsh summer months complicate things.

Likewise, not each hiking trail is created equally. Local officials also made a point to mention how difficult several of the trails on the South Mountain can be. In a statement released by Phoenix officials, concerns regarding the South Mountain trails were expressed intently, "Some of these trails on South Mountain are pretty difficult. They're pretty long, and if you're an inexperienced hiker potentially from out of town, you may not be aware of the level of difficulty or how difficult they are."