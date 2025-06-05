10 Reasons Mosquitoes Are More Attracted To Some Than Others, According To Study

Have you ever wondered why mosquitoes only seem to target you? There's actually a scientific reason why the insects are more attracted to some people than others.

1. It Depends On Your Blood Type

According to one controlled study by the Journal of Medical Entomology (via Yahoo), mosquitoes are more attracted to people who have Type O blood vs Type A blood. That's thanks to the secretions that they produce. The insects can literally sense your blood.

2. They're Attracted To The CO2 You Produce

Jonathan F. Day, an entomology professor at the University of Florida, explains how mosquitoes pick out certain people. They're attracted to those who have more CO2 in their blood as well. "These cues let them know they are going to a blood source," Day said. "Perhaps CO2 is the most important. The amount of CO2 you produce, like people with high metabolic rates ? genetic, other factors ? increases the amount of carbon dioxide you give off. The more you give off, the more attractive you are to these arthropods."

3. Mosquitos Are Attracted To Lactic Acid Too

Mosquitos also look for secondary cues beyond just CO2. It explains why they're not chasing after cars for instance. One of these is lactic acid. If you produce more lactic acid through your skin, then you are a target.

4. How You Dress Matters

"Mosquitoes have excellent vision, but they fly close to the ground to stay out of the wind," Day said. "They are able to contrast you with the horizon, so how you're dressed matters. If you have on dark clothes, you are going to attract more because you'll stand out from the horizon, whereas those wearing light colors won't as much."

5. So Does The Lighting Of The Area

As mentioned above, if you stand out more against a light background, then you're more likely to get bitten. Keep that also in mind!

6. Body Heat Plays A Crucial Role

"Body heat is a really important tactile cue," Day said. Mosquitoes are attracted to those with higher temperatures.

7. Genetics May Play A Role

Some people just run naturally higher than others based on genetics. Day said, "That comes into play with genetic differences or physiological differences. Some people tend to run a little warmer — when they land, they're looking for a place where blood is close to the skin."

8. Exercise Also Plays A Role

"If body temperature is higher, you're exercising and moving around a lot, or if you're drinking alcohol, you are more attractive to mosquitoes," said Melissa Piliang, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told Buzzfeed.

9. Maybe You're Pregnant Or Overweight

Of course, you could be pregnant as well. The dermatologist explained, "Being pregnant or being overweight also increases metabolic rate."

10. Drink A Beer And Get Bitten By Mosquitoes

Of course, beer may also increase the risk of getting bitten as well. "If you've been moving around all day doing yardwork and then you stop around dusk and drink a beer on your patio, you're definitely at risk of bites," Piliang said.