Zookeeper Mauled To Death By A Pack Of Lions In Front Of Terrified Tourists: What Happened

A trip to the zoo turned into a horror show when a pack of lions mauled a zookeeper to death in front of terrified tourists.

The startling incident happened at a safari park in Thailand. According to the Bangkok Post, the zookeeper at Safari World Bangkok was stepping out of his vehicle when he was attacked. The safari park allows guests to explore via on foot or in their cars. But in this case, the zookeeper should have stayed in his vehicle.

58-year-old Jian Rangkharasamee sadly died after being transported to Intrarat Hospital. The zookeeper stepped out of his vehicle to pick something off the ground when a lion pounced on top of him. He was dragged to the ground and attacked. But his situation turned worse when the rest of the pack joined in on the mauling.

Terrified tourists saw the attack, but they were helpless to stop it. Some "tried to help by honking their car horns and shouting for assistance in an effort to get the lions to release their victim."

"A lot of people saw what was happening but didn't know how to help," Col Dr Thawatchai Kanjanarin, a former surgeon at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital, told Nation Thailand. "At first, they thought the lion might be familiar with the staff member, possibly the one who raised it. People assumed the lion was trying to greet the keeper, so no one intervened."

For 15 minutes, the pack of lions ripped into the zookeeper. Finally, one of his co-workers managed to reach him and provide aid. Authorities investigated the incident. They believe the zookeeper went into the enclosure to feed the animals. However, it appears that he went against the safety protocols at the establishment.

Visitors are not allowed to open their windows or exit the vehicles in the lion enclosure. Following the tragedy, the safari park will close indefinitely. It's the first tragedy of its kind at the park, but the Khan Na Yao Police, National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department will investigate the matter.