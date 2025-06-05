Zoo Gives Up On Escaped Otter Declaring It Officially A Wild Animal

Some animals just don't want to be caged. A Wisconsin zoo is officially giving up on a river otter after it escaped into the wild. They've declared it a wild animal.

Louie the river otter escaped from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Wisconsin back in March. While the zoo caught his partner Ophelia, they haven't been able to find and capture Louie. As a result, in a Facebook post, the zoo is officially giving up on the otter. They decided that he wanted to be free.

"Due to the length of time that Louie has been missing, we believe he has made the decision to be a wild otter," the update read. "We accept this, although we would, of course, welcome him home if he decides to return."

The otter has made reappearances in the wild since escaping. However, it hasn't stayed glued down to one spot. As a result, the zoo hasn't been able to capture the animal. But they observed that it was doing alright, all things considered.

Otter Escapes

"Louie was born in the wild and grew up long enough in the wild to learn and practice all the skills a river otter requires to survive. We expect that he's doing just fine out there," the post said.

So instead, they will be adopting another otter for the zoo. This comes after the two escaped through a small hole in the fence. Louie left his partner Ophelia, behind to start a new life on the run. In this case, it appears to have paid off. The animal is wild and free, and I'm honestly glad for it.

"Tracks and overnight camera footage showed that both otters appeared to have enjoyed the snowfall, romping around the zoo, frequently sliding on their bellies and exploring nearby water bodies," the original Facebook post continued. "Prints showed they traveled through Reforestation Camp property, circling back to the Zoo perimeter fence repeatedly, never straying particularly far from home. This behavior is very typical for otters, as they are territorial and prefer to stay close to what's comfortable and known to them."