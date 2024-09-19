World's Smelliest Plant Smells Like "A Food Bin That's Overflowing"

Called Amorphophallus titanum known as the titan arum, the corpse plant gets its nickname from its rather foul odor. Let's just say that it stinks really bad.

Still, people turn out by the droves to see the plant when it flowers. Why? Because it's such a rare event. It can take up to 11 to 15 years for it to flower for the first time. After that, it may be several years in between flowering. For instance, the corpse plant in Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh has flowered just a handful of times.

Nicknamed New Reekie by its researchers, the plant is as fascinating as it is smelly.

