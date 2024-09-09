World's Oldest Crocodile Has More Than 10,000 Kids And Six Girlfriends

The world's oldest crocodile will celebrate his 124th birthday in December, and he's certainly made the most of those years.

According to UNILAD, the crocodile in question was reportedly born in 1900. Today, the elderly reptile, called "Henry," lives in South Africa. The crocodile is over 16 feet long, and was recently awarded the official title of "oldest crocodile in the world." Today, Henry enjoys his days at Crocworld Convention Centre, in Scottburgh.

Reportedly, the reptile became notorious in the early 20th century, for making several attacks at children. Eventually, the beast was apparently captured by Sir Henry Neumann - a British explorer. While such a life certainly requires frequent changes of environment, the crocodile has spent the last three decades in his Scottburgh home.

Today, Crocworld reports that Henry has fathered over 10,000 hatchlings, and has six different partners. And while he is the oldest croc in the world, he is not the largest. Such a title is owned by the 17-foot-long croc named "Cassisus." Cassius lives in Australia, after his capture in 1984.

While both Cassius and Henry enjoy comfortable lives in zoo enclosures, life in the wild is much more extreme for many crocodiles. According to National Geographic, estimates suggest roughly 200 humans a year are believed to be killed by crocodiles in the wild.

While crocodiles usually eat a diet of mostly fish, they will attack almost any critter unlucky enough to cross their path. Namely, zebras, birds, and unfortunately, the occasional human.

National Geographic also highlighted the variance in life expectancies between crocodiles in the wild, to those in enclosures. Nile crocs that endure the unforgiving nature of life in the wild have a life expectancy around 45 years. In captivity, Nile crocodiles often live to around 80 years in age. Obviously, Henry has blown through such a number.

Henry the crocodile has enjoyed quite a long life. With a birth which is rumored to have taken place in 1900, Henry has been around for plenty of change. He lived through both world wars, and even Y2K, all the while fathering thousands of new crocs.