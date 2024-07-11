"You see so few women in this part of travel, which is more adventurous," adds Sebova. "So we were trying to change that, as well as inspire other women by showing that it [the world] is not such a scary place."

They're hoping to continue to travel for as long as possible.

"We've always lived in the moment," says Davey. "That [being on the move] makes us both happy now. So that's what we'll do. I don't plan too far ahead. We never have."