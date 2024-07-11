It's very possible that Johnny Cash had people like Rache Davey and Martina Sebova in mind when recording "I've Been Everywhere." The two have traveled all across the world, forming the blog Very Hungry Nomads.

So it stands to reason that they know a bit about traveling, and now they're sharing their advice with others. They've ventured all through Western Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. They've revealed which country the consider the friendliest. Despite its reputation in the world, the two said the Middle East has the friendliest countries.

Martina told CNN: "The people in Sudan and Iran were some of the friendliest people that we have encountered. And most people would assume those countries are really dangerous based on the image [we see]."

However, as lesbians, the two revealed they had to hide their status as LGBTQ members. Several countries outlaw LGBTQ, and neither wanted to end up in jail or be ostracized as a result.

Women Describe Friendliest Country

"We were visiting a lot of countries where even the concept of a same-sex couple doesn't exist," Martina said. "And we didn't really want to put our personal safety at risk at any stage." However, for the most part, they said it had "never been a big issue" during their travels. "We never tried to cover it," she added.

Sometimes, the two ran into issues with their visas. "There are cultural differences with just being a woman and traveling without a man," she explains. "We were denied a couple of visas just based on that."

The two hope to be an inspiration for more women travelers.