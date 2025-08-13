Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle After Stopping To Help Injured Opossum

As they say, no good deed goes unpunished. A woman wanted to help an injured opossum, but she ended up getting struck and killed herself. The tragic incident happened in Florida.

The woman got out of her car to check on an injured opossum. While attempting to help the injured creature, a vehicle struck and killed the woman. Speaking with People, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the death happened on Sunday night. A Toyota Camry stopped to help an injured opossum. The driver was a 31-year-old man with his 27-year-old wife in the car. "The driver stopped to check on an injured opossum," the agency said.

The wife got out of the vehicle to check on the vehicle. That's when a Chrysler 300 ran into her and killed her. Sadly, she passed away from her injuries at a local hospital. So far, they haven't revealed the identities of those involved in the terrible accident.

Opossum Dies

To make matters worse, the opossum also died from its injuries. So the woman's death didn't even lead to the animal's survival. It's a truly sad situation all the way around. Opossums can become roadkill since they move around mostly at night. The animals are also known to play dead to escape capture. That's why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission doesn't recommend handling the creature even if they appear dead.

"If they continue to feel threatened, they may play dead, entering a catatonic state where they fall on their side completely limp with decreased breathing and heart rate and possibly a foul smell," the FWC added.

In this case, however, the opossum was truly dead.

"Opossums are beneficial because they control populations of insects, rodents and other animals. It is best to prevent problems with opossums by securing attractants and deterring them from sleeping under residences," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

It's a terrible situation. The woman just wanted to help an animal, but she ended up dying in the process. The wreck is under investigation to see exactly what events led up to this terrible death.