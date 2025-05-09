Woman Riding Rollercoaster Comes Face To Face With Two Black Bears In Scary Moment

Imagine you're riding a rollercoaster when you come face to face with two black bears. Even if you survive a crash, then there's still a chance of getting eaten.

Fortunately, she managed to avoid crashing into the pair. But it was still a scary scene. The encounter with wildlife happened in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a scenic area known for its mountains. @stephanieee_.27 posted the video on TikTok. She had been riding a mountain coast at the Anakeesta Mountaintop Adventure Park.

She was zooming solo through the mountains and woods when she encountered the animals. Two black bears appeared from the woods. Fortunately, they ignored her zooming by them and didn't try to attack her. One watched as she passed, but both ended up going back into the woods. The TikToker described the scene, "That moment you have a close encounter with BEARS! ? PS..I had no control of how slow it was going. I was not able to speed it up!"

Bears In The Woods

It seems that she had no control over how fast she was going. She unfortunately couldn't zoom pass the bears. That would have probably been advisable. Fortunately, the animals weren't in a bad mood. Plus, it's kind of cool to see black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains. After all, the animal is a symbol for the area. As you an imagine, the video drew plenty of responses online.

"This feels like one of them dreams where you can't run."

"It's like a sushi train but for bears!!!"

"People say about black bear and grizzly bear but for me, any kind of bear sounds dangerous."

"I like how the bear looked at you like "please don't hurt me" and you looked at her the same way."

"Everyone is talking about black bear/grizzly bear either way my soul would have left my body."

"Notice how the bears saw her and left her. Very demure very mindful. They didn't follow her and they didn't ask her questions. They didn't even pretend to be her friend. very cutesy."