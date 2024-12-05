"I wanted to live in Tristan Da Cunha. It helped that it wasn't completely abnormal to just pick up and move somewhere because I've been doing it all my life," she explained. Now, she's the head of tourism for Tristan Da Cunha.

In order to even reach the remote local, you have to take a flight to Cape Town, South Africa then embark on a 10 day boat ride across 1,700 miles.

"Three different ships operate about 10 scheduled trips a year. Two of the ships carry up to 12 passengers, and one ship can carry 40," she added.

So what's island life like? Well, she lives in a two-bedroom home that has an outhouse for doing bathroom business. Now, she has two kids including a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old.

"I would never dream of letting a young kid walk alone in England. But here, I don't have to worry. There's always someone looking out for them or telling them off if they're being naughty. My son can just be out in the garden while I'm in the house," she said.

The island has just one post office, school, hospital, bank, cafe, and bar. There are no restaurants, and it's a very small community. "Lobster is exported worldwide and provides the island's biggest source of income. The islanders also grow their own produce and raise cows, sheep, chickens, and ducks," she said.

She added, "It's so peaceful and quiet — completely different from my life in England."