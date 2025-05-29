Woman Left Screaming For Help After Possible Barracuda Attack

Turns out sharks aren't the only thing that you have to worry about in the water. Fish can bite too, and the results can be just as chaotic. Take this possible barracuda attack for instance.

I say possible because authorities haven't confirmed that it was indeed the fish that committed the crime. Innocent until proven guilty even in the animal kingdom and all that jazz. But take a look at the image above, and tell me that you want to tango with this fish. Honestly, up until now, my knowledge of barracudas is that very catchy rock song. I didn't know a barracuda could bite, but jeez, look at those teeth.

The woman was in Florida, hitting the beach and sun when she was attacked. The wild incident happened on Tuesday, May 27. The woman was in the water at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea when she was attacked. But officials aren't sure what was doing the biting. They ruled out sharks and hypothesized that it was a barracuda, and its razor-sharp teeth.

Fortunately, she suffered non-life-threatening injuries. But she's likely traumatized by the whole ordeal. Jayden Vann told NBC affiliate WTVJ the victim screamed after the possible barracuda attack.

Barracuda Attack

"She was screaming for help and I was the first one to pull her out of the water," he said. "The wound, it was just a chunk out of her forearm." Pompano Beach Fire Rescue confirmed to PEOPLE that there was a bite mark on the victim's wrist, and added that the injury is uncommon in the area.

Meanwhile, another person also weighed in as well.

"I was sitting in my chair and a young lady started screaming loudly out of the water and she was swelling her arms and she was holding her left arm," Diana Behrman told WTVJ. "One of these guys ran out to help get her out of the water and then someone yelled for a towel because she was bleeding profusely."

Fortunately, the woman got the medical treatment that she needed. It's the best case scenario when it comes to incidents like this.