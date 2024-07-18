Woman Dies, Her Parents Hospitalized Following Utah Hike Turned Tragedy

A hike in Utah turned to tragedy. A 30-year-old woman has died, and her parents are in the hospital after hitting the trail at a state park in Utah. Officials believe heat exhaustion may be to blame.

Emergency responders went to Snow Canyon State Park on July 13 when they learned of a medical incident. While there, they found two people experiencing heat-related issues, according to Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department in a statement. While there, they discovered another unconscious hiker a little ways away. However, by the time first responders treated her, they found she was already diseased.

Belyruth Ordo?n?ez and her parents, Dario and Humbelina Ordo?n?ez experienced heat-related medical issues while on the trail. Belyruth Ordo?n?ez's friends told CBS 2 KUTV that she loved life and the outdoors. They described her as very outgoing. She studied psychology at Utah Valley University. She also worked as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

"She was just very friendly, very outgoing," Yeraldine Calderon and Marlon Olaya, friends of the hiker, told the outlet. "We've known her for more than 10 years. It was very unbelievable, very shocking. No one ever expects to lose a close friend."

Hike Turns To Tragedy

On social media, other friends shared their shock at her passing.

"Friend, I'm going to miss you a lot," commented one of her Facebook friends, "Fly high and we will find each other soon." Meanwhile, friends and family put together a GoFundMe to help the woman's parents. They're currently in the hospital while getting medical treatment. They're also struggling with the loss of their daughter.

"In this time of profound grief and hardship, we humbly ask our community to come together to support the Ordo?n?ez Family," states the GoFundMe. "We are raising funds to cover funeral and medical expenses. Any contributions and prayers are deeply appreciated."

Meanwhile, police warned about rising temperatures in the area.

"As temperatures soar, it's absolutely vital to maintain a regular intake of water, especially when outdoors," said police.

"The case is an ongoing investigation, Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety said. "Due to the unusual nature of this incident, no further information will be shared at this time," the statement said.