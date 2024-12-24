Woman Dies After Attempting To Jump Overboard On Princess Cruises Ship: Passengers Speak Out

This is just horrible. A woman attempted to jump overboard on a Princess Cruises ship, and she misjudged the landing. She later died from her injuries.

According to eye witnesses on the ship, the woman tried to jump overboard but ended up smashing into the lower deck. The Princess Cruises ship had been returning to Florida from an 8-day stay in the Caribbean. While the identity of the passenger is unrevealed, she was 48-years-old.

"Princess Cruises is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a 48-year-old female guest who attempted to jump overboard earlier today," a Princess Cruises spokesperson told Cruise Radio. "The guest fell to a lower deck, where she was promptly rescued. Shipboard personnel immediately provided emergency medical care, but despite their best efforts, she could not be revived."

Following the quite traumatic death, Princess Cruises offered "grief support services" to those on board. "We understand that this event may be distressing for many of you," the captain said over the intercom, announcing the tragedy. Several witnesses took to the internet to share their side of the story.

Princess Cruises Passengers Speak Out On Social Media Afterward

On the Princess Cruise Reddit page, one passenger said their family saw the whole thing.

"My mom and cousin watched the whole thing. They were directly below us two floors down. Nobody ever came to question them. They are very traumatized by it," one user wrote. "They said she hit everything on the way down and it was extremely disturbing. Someone held her by her arm for a couple of seconds before she fell." Meanwhile, another Reddit user, who claimed to be a cousin of the victim, thanked everyone for their support.

"I just want to say I appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns, and overall sensitivity to what happened, I won't go into details as it was a very personal situation, but I will say she was really looking forward to this cruise, as it was especially important for her mother," the user wrote. "Thank you all again for being so kind and understanding, my aunt would also really appreciate that."