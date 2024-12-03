Wild Video Shows What Happens When Two Bald Eagles Clash

Bald eagles are a rare and beautiful sight. However something that is more rare than spotting one bald eagle, is spotting two. These large birds tend to prefer a solitary lifestyle and are rarely seen existing together. Furthermore they tend to avoid confrontation. However, that was not the case in this insane video. This video shows the epic moment where two bald eagles clash.

Two Bald Eagles Clash

The video starts off with both eagles sitting together in a small clearing next to a shallow river. The two bald eagles clash on the ground, slapping one another with their wings. The one eagle pushes the other into the shallow river and follows in pursuit. Then, the two bald eagles clash again within the water. It appears to be a heated battle. The eagles continue to hit one another with their wings, causing waves and massive splashing in the process. Eventually, both birds calm down and stay, tangled with one another, while they seem to catch their breath.

If bald eagles are solitary creatures and typically not confrontational, what caused these two to fight? The video's caption has some explanations. It states,

"Eagles are highly territorial birds, and fights often occur when one eagle encroaches on another's space. These conflicts are typically over territory or mates, with the resident eagle defending access to resources like food, nesting sites, and safety. During mating season, fights can also happen between males competing for the attention of a female."

Perhaps the pair were fighting over territory, or the one got too close to the other's nest. Luckily, it seems that neither eagle was harmed in the process. Typically, when eagles engage in conflict with one another the aim is not to kill, merely to claim dominance. The caption continues to explain exactly what occurs when two bald eagles clash.

"On the ground, the birds grapple and lock talons, each trying to overpower the other and force a retreat. While serious injuries can occur, the goal is usually to intimidate or outlast the opponent rather than kill. Death is uncommon but can happen if neither bird backs down. Fighting is risky for both eagles, so most conflicts end when one decides the cost isn't worth it and retreats."

I am so thankful that neither of these majestic creatures was seriously injured in this altercation. Additionally I am thankful that there were no hidden dangers in the shallow river that they fell into either. Looks like both of these bird will live to fight another day.