Wild Moment A Turtle Went Smashing Through Someone's Windshield While Driving

A recent video has gone viral after being shared to TikTok, which shows a turtle stuck in a car windshield.

According to Whiskey Riff, the viral video was uploaded to TikTok by Lori Hall-Allen. Lori did not caption the video, aside from a few hashtags. A personal favorite hashtag being "Sh*t You Can't Make Up." Such is certainly a straightforward, and accurate description of the video, regardless of its simplicity.

The video, which has now garnered a whopping 2.8 million likes, shows the turtle's body stuck in the half-shattered windshield. Lori, who was driving in Florida at the time of the incident, was presumably shocked and frustrated by the incident. At the same time, the windshield did hold up enough as to allow Lori to pull over, uninjured, and without further damage to herself, her vehicle, or any other persons.

After pulling over, and calling for some road side assistance, Lori allowed what appeared to be Florida State Troopers to take a look at the damage. Those troopers, amazingly, were able to remove the turtle from being stuck in the windshield, while still alive.

That's right, the turtle was almost entirely unscathed. Assumedly, the critter's shell took most of the impact, and protected the well-traveled reptile.

Viral TikTok Video Shows Turtle Rescue From Car's Broken Windshield

The viral video does not show any footage of the turtle in advance of the vehicle already being pulled over on the road. Such makes sense, as Lori was driving, and obviously was not expecting a turtle to come flying at her windshield while on the highway. Without any information regarding the events which led to turtle's flight, it is hard to say how such a collision could have occurred.

Currently, all of the best guesses point to the turtle having been hit by another vehicle in front of Lori. After the initial collision, the turtle would have went airborne. While such a story seems unlikely, so too does everything else about about this incident.

Regardless of how the turtle got into the air, what matters is where it ended up.