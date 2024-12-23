Wife Of The Year: Navy Aviator Surprised By Spouse With Hunting Trip After Going On Third Deployment In 3 Years

Every husband needs a wife who's as considerate as this Navy aviator's spouse. She surprised him with a much-needed hunting trip after he returned home for Christmas from his third deployment in three years.

According to Fox News, Kentucky native Patrick Brennan has been deployed to Japan since 2022. He works as a weapon systems officer for the military. According to his wife Cecilia, Patrick often waxes lyrically about how he misses his hunting buddies back home. He said that he would try to plan a hunting trip for next year or the year after. But why put off to tomorrow what you can do today.

Cecilia decided to surprise her husband with a hunting trip when he went home.

"I was catching up with his best friends and keeping them in the loop. They told me they were going on their yearly duck hunting trip to Fowl Plains Outfitter. They were thinking about driving from their home in Virginia to Kansas, and I asked if they would want to stop by in Kentucky," she said.

Hunting Trip For Navy Aviator

Turns out, Patrick was coming home around the same time that his friends were going on their duck-hunting trip.

"Turns out, the same time they would be driving through Kentucky happened to be the same time my husband would be back from deployment. I asked if they could make room for one more. It was God's perfect timing," she said. So Cecilia ended up packing her husband a hunting bag and sending him on his way.

Cue a very surprised Navy aviator. His friends showed up in their hunting gear ready to pick him up for the trip. "Having his best friends knock on the door was a surprise enough, but to actually be going with him, he was in shock. I still can't believe we pulled it off," she said.

The decision to send her husband on a hunting trip didn't come without personal sacrifice for Cecilia. The two have a six-month-old and spend most of the year apart. But she said he deserved the downtime.

"After all he has sacrificed, he more than deserves a chance to relax and recharge before he dives head-first into family life," she said. "Nothing brings me more joy than knowing he's happy. And now, we will be having duck for Christmas."