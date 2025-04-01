Why Cruise Ships Stand By One Important Rule Before You Even Make It On The Ship

If you're planning to go on a cruise, then there's one important rule you should consider before you even get on the ship. It's one that cruise ships stand by, and it's the one-day rule.

It is advised that you get to port at least one or two days before your cruise is set to sail. This will give you time to adjust accordingly and make sure that you don't miss your ship. Cruises cost a lot of money. So the last thing you want is for you to miss your ship due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Cruise Critic explained that it "not only enhances the overall experience with a mini-land vacation, but it also eliminates the stressful race against time - and the risk of missing the ship."

Cruise Ship Advice

It continues: "Long flight times, customs, visas and potential baggage delays are just a few reasons to add an extra travel day when flying overseas for a cruise. More flights and security checks create more opportunities for things to go wrong. Plus, if you're already traveling across the globe, why not take the opportunity to explore the local culture before your cruise begins?

The site further explains, "Even a morning flight can leave you waiting in long lines at the cruise terminal, putting you far behind others who arrived earlier. Getting to the ship early - something that's harder to guarantee with a flight - lets you make the most of your first day onboard. You'll have time to explore the ship, drop off your bags, relax by the pool, grab a bite to eat and fully settle into vacation mode."

Outside of getting there early, there's a few other things to consider. One cruise ship expert pointed out an important mistake people often make. She explained, "So many people book cruise line excursions without doing any research on the port that they're actually visiting. Many attractions that people are paying to see like the government buildings. And the shopping streets, they could find on their own really easy. You should research the ports that you're visiting. And if you can see that the thing you want to visit. And see is less than 30 minutes away from where the ship is going to dock."