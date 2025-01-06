What You Should Look For In Calibers When Elk Hunting

As we make our way into the new year, many outdoorsmen are already making plans for 2025's hunting season, and with that comes many questions regarding gear.

With that said, let's discuss what it takes to harvest one of North America's most sought-after critters - an elk.

Elk are very large animals. For many outdoorsmen, an elk is the largest game they will ever have a chance at harvesting. And while the availability of helpful information on the internet has certainly increased over the years, there are still many first-time elk hunters with questions. And while it would be impossible to answer each of them here, we can start with a fairly straightforward approach to preparing any outdoorsman for an elk hunt.

Variables To Consider When Buying Ammunition For Elk Hunting

No one caliber is the hands-down best for elk hunting. At MeatEater, it is often stressed that there are "too many variables" to say that any caliber is the best in every moment. Regardless, for any new elk hunter, there are some things to consider before buying ammunition for an elk hunt.

Firstly, it is worth buying large caliber ammunition in advance of an elk hunt. Elk are big animals. They are tough, and live in rugged terrain. Moreover, an elk, like any other wild animal, will most likely move about in such a way that a broadside shot may never present itself. As is such, a large caliber, say a .30-caliber or up, is best for elk season. Smaller caliber set-ups can kill elk, but a larger, centerfire rifle cartridge will be best in the elk mountains.

It is also important that whichever rifle cartridge is chosen -regardless of size - is accurate. It is safe to assume that bottleneck cartridges are generally more accurate at long ranges than are straight-walled cartridges. Likewise, it is imperative that the rifle cartridge chosen still packs a punch at a distance. At impact, it is best if the projectile hits an elk with at least 1,500 ft.-lbs of energy.

Finally, the availability and affordability of any particular rifle cartridge is something to consider.