What We Know About the AR-15 Used in the Attempted Trump Assassination

Federal authorities said the AR-15 used in the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Donald Trump was purchased legally, but that's all we currently know about the rifle.

FBI officials confirmed the findings with reporters on Sunday, saying the ATF traced the weapon to the gunman's father. Details like the make and model of the firearm, how the gunman accessed it, and how he learned how to shoot are unknown.

Given that AR-style firearms have been at the center of numerous high-profile shootings, answers to such questions are the subject of intense public interest. Such details are often used as the basis for policy proposals and litigation to prevent future incidents.

Here's what we do know

In a statement, the Secret Service and FBI explained that the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired multiple shots from an elevated position toward the stage at 6:15 p.m. on July 13. Besides that, they remain tight-lipped about the case as it's still an active investigation.

In a video of the incident, you can see Trump speaking on a stage as shots whiz by. At one point, Trump grabs his ear and ducks behind the lectern, Secret Service agents surround him, and people in the audience duck for cover.

According to reports, the gunman fired eight shots from approximately 400 feet away from the roof of a nearby building. On social media, Trump confirmed that a bullet grazed his right ear during the shooting. However, others weren't so lucky. The shooting killed one person in the audience as he shielded his family from gunfire and critically injured two others.

The AR-15 belonged to the shooter's father

USA Today reported that it obtained documents tracing the online footprint of Crooks's father, Matthew Crooks. According to the article, the documents tie him to internet marketplaces that buy or sell firearms.

In the article, the newspaper explained that reporters received the documents from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which obtained them from a consumer protection service that recovered them from the dark web.

According to the report, Matthew Crooks bought and sold firearms and gun gear online, and even left positive reviews of a gun seller. The gist of the article, though, was that Matthew Crooks bought the AR-15 rifle at least six months ago.

Megan Squire, deputy director of the Southern Poverty Law Center, told the newspaper that the purchase record and online postings suggest that "gun culture was in the home."

What's more, images of the gunman's dead body have been circulating online. In them, he's wearing a T-shirt sold by the popular firearm-centric YouTube channel Demolition Ranch.

The channel, which has more than 11 million subscribers, posts videos of the host, Matt Carriker, destroying things using firearms, skits, and animal content. In addition to a firearm enthusiast, he's also a veterinarian.

On social media, Carriker expressed shock at the image. "What the hell," he wrote on his several channels about people connecting the gunman's actions to his channel.

On Sunday, Carriker posted to X: "Sucks seeing articles about this and they are naming 3 people... the shooter, trump... and somehow me. Will make a public statement soon on YT. Still just in disbelief honestly."

The gunman's motive

Despite media reports on the gunman's interests and speculation by politicians, the gunman's motive is still unknown. Politically, he was reportedly registered as a Republican, but also donated money to a Democratic fund.

Federal authorities say their initial findings suggest that he acted alone and that they don't believe there are any ongoing public safety concerns. However, they still have not yet identified a motive.