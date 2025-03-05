Viral Doomsday Prepper Reveals What She Keeps In Her Emergency Bag

A doomsday prepper has garnered quite the following on social media for defying stereotypes. She has also used her platform to share her advice for surviving an emergency.

40-year-old Sari Sanchez regularly advises her 50,000 followers on TikTok. She said that she tries to debunk stereotypes about what it means to be a doomsday prepper.

"A lot of people make prepping a political thing, or they think of a weird guy with a beard living in a hut in the woods with his dog and his manifesto — I think I provide a different face," Sanchez told PA Real Life. "I also love makeup, and I love to laugh. I don't take anything too seriously, which is a nice balance to facing the apocalypse."

As far as actual advice, Sanchez says that she always keeps an emergency bag of the necessities. The doomsday prepper says that you never know when there's going to be an emergency. So what does she keep in it? Well, she keeps important documents, a knife, compas, rope, radio and batteries, headlamp, fire starter, map, hat, and other things. You also can't forget water and electrolytes.

Doomsday Prepper Develops Following

She also has a first aid kit packed as well. That kit includes bandages, gauze, surgical cloves, emergency blanket, trauma sheers, and bandages. The doomsday prepper urges everyone to keep three days worth of food and water.

"I prepare so that I don't have to face those situations," she told PA Real Life. "I feel more at peace if I'm controlling my environment."

The doomsday prepper says her dad played a pivotal role in her survival skills.

"I was his little girl but he treated me like his little boy," she said. "I think especially because I was a girl, he was, like, 'You can do anything. You can survive.' I felt like I needed to take care of myself just the same way my dad taught me when I was a little girl."

It's not the end of the world that you should be prepared for, it's emergency situations.

"If you're in a car and you break down and you've got a kiddo, you should know what to do," she said. "I talk a lot about aliens and zombies because it's fun, and it makes it less scary to think about tsunamis and war and bad guys coming into your house."