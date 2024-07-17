Video of Mountain Biker on Ridge Will Give You Anxiety

Depending on who you ask, mountain biking is a totally safe sport, but then, you see a video like this and you're in disbelief.

Depending on who you ask, mountain biking is a totally safe sport. You can take comfort in the fact that the number of minor injuries far outweighs the number of severe head and spinal injuries. Still, when you see a dude rolling across a mountain with cliffs on either side, it looks dangerous.

In a recent video, extreme athlete Marco Bassot shared a first-person POV of his ride across the Dolomites in northern Italy. In the caption, he wrote: "Touching the void on the most breathtaking ridge of the Dolomites. No mistake allowed. My heart on fire. The adrenaline chute is massive. I simply love it."

Maybe it's the angle from thousands of feet up or maybe it's the GoPro camera, but you can kind of see the curvature of the earth.

"My legs are shaking watching this"

As you can imagine, the response to the video has been almost as extreme as the video itself. Since Bassot posted it, it has garnered nearly 100 million views, 2.4 million likes, and nearly 80,000 comments.

In those comments, people expressed their anxiety. "Out of all the nopes in Nopeland, this might be the nopiest nope of them all," said one person. And another said: "No, no, no. My heart is still recovering from watching this."

While other people just couldn't believe it was real — literally. "This can't be real," said one person while another said: "I think this is fake, it's not real." And yet another upped the level of disbelief: "This is beyond FAKE!"

And then some questioned Bassot's faith and decisions. "Even if you die doing these thing you will have lived a life that not many will ever live god bless you," said one person. And another said: "If bro stops posting videos , we know the reason."

But don't worry. Bassot is a pro and the Dolomites are in his backyard. According to his website, he lives for "hike-a-bike" missions and owns a hotel within the mountain range. In addition to riding his mountain bike, he skis and snowboards.