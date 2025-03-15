U.S. Government Set To Issue Travel Ban On 43 Countries
U.S. Government Considering Travel Ban On 43 Countries: Report

Reportedly, Donald Trump and the U.S. government is considering a travel ban on 43 countries. While this shouldn't stop Americans from traveling abroad to these countries, it will stop natives from coming here. It may make travel to these countries more difficult in the future if these countries retaliate with a travel ban of their own.

So far, Trump is reportedly considering a an on 43 countries and restrictions on others. The U.S. would heavily restrict travelers from Russia and Belarus for instance. According to the the New York Times, a memo went around saying that the country was considering a proposed travel ban.

Travel Ban In US

The countries on the travel ban with full visa suspension are:
  • Afghanistan
  • Cuba
  • Iran
  • Libya
  • North Korea
  • Somalia
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen
The countries with partial suspension are:
  • Eritrea
  •  Belarus
  • Haiti
  • Laos
  • Myanmar
  • Pakistan
  • Russia
  • Sierra Leone
  • South Sudan
  • Turkmenistan
The travel ban suggests these countries for suspension if they don't comply in 60 days to US orders:
  • Angola
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Belarus
  • Benin
  • Bhutan
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cabo Verde
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon
  • Chad
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Dominica
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Gambia
  • Liberia
  • Malawi
  • Mauritania
  • Pakistan
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Sierra Leone
  • East Timor
  • Turkmenistan
  • Vanuatu
A US official suggest that this list could change, and that the administration hasn't approved a travel ban yet. It would be the second time that Trump has issued a travel ban of this nature while in office. He banned immigration from several Muslim countries in 2017. Trump has been quite critical of the current war in Ukraine.
He warned it may lead to WW3, saying, "I think we have it, I think we have it, but this could lead to World War III, very easily, could very easily lead to World War III. But I think we're in pretty good shape, a lot better than where we were before we got involved. That was heading into World War III territory, that would've been a war like no other because of nuclear weapons, and other types of weapons that you don't even wanna know about."

A travel ban may make travel to the US hard, but it could also make traveling abroad as an American more difficult and dangerous. Such a ban is likely to draw international outrage.

 

