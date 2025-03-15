U.S. Government Considering Travel Ban On 43 Countries: Report

Reportedly, Donald Trump and the U.S. government is considering a travel ban on 43 countries. While this shouldn't stop Americans from traveling abroad to these countries, it will stop natives from coming here. It may make travel to these countries more difficult in the future if these countries retaliate with a travel ban of their own.

So far, Trump is reportedly considering a an on 43 countries and restrictions on others. The U.S. would heavily restrict travelers from Russia and Belarus for instance. According to the the New York Times, a memo went around saying that the country was considering a proposed travel ban.

Travel Ban In US

The countries on the travel ban with full visa suspension are:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

The countries with partial suspension are:

Eritrea

Belarus

Belarus

Laos

Myanmar

Pakistan

Russia

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Turkmenistan

The travel ban suggests these countries for suspension if they don't comply in 60 days to US orders:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu

A US official suggest that this list could change, and that the administration hasn't approved a travel ban yet. It would be the second time that Trump has issued a travel ban of this nature while in office. He banned immigration from several Muslim countries in 2017. Trump has been quite critical of the current war in Ukraine.

He warned it may lead to WW3, saying, "I think we have it, I think we have it, but this could lead to World War III, very easily, could very easily lead to World War III. But I think we're in pretty good shape, a lot better than where we were before we got involved. That was heading into World War III territory, that would've been a war like no other because of nuclear weapons, and other types of weapons that you don't even wanna know about."

A travel ban may make travel to the US hard, but it could also make traveling abroad as an American more difficult and dangerous. Such a ban is likely to draw international outrage.