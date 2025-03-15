U.S. Government Considering Travel Ban On 43 Countries: Report

Reportedly, Donald Trump and the U.S. government is considering a travel ban on 43 countries. While this shouldn't stop Americans from traveling abroad to these countries, it will stop natives from coming here. It may make travel to these countries more difficult in the future if these countries retaliate with a travel ban of their own.
So far, Trump is reportedly considering a an on 43 countries and restrictions on others. The U.S. would heavily restrict travelers from Russia and Belarus for instance. According to the the New York Times, a memo went around saying that the country was considering a proposed travel ban.
Travel Ban In US
- Afghanistan
- Cuba
- Iran
- Libya
- North Korea
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Eritrea
- Belarus
- Haiti
- Laos
- Myanmar
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Sierra Leone
- South Sudan
- Turkmenistan
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Dominica
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Republic of the Congo
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sao Tome and Principe
- East Timor
- Vanuatu
A travel ban may make travel to the US hard, but it could also make traveling abroad as an American more difficult and dangerous. Such a ban is likely to draw international outrage.