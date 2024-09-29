Two Young Brothers Spot Rare One-In-Two-Million Find At The Grocery Store

It's not often when you go grocery shopping that you find something truly rare. And no, I'm not talking about a buy-one-get-one-free six-pack of beer either. Recently, two brothers ended up making a one-in-two million find at their grocery store. The two brothers ended up saving an extremely rare blue lobster.

Cue, that blue lobster meme from 2022. If you don't know what I'm talking about then you can look it up. These two brothers aren't even five yet, but they managed to save the life of a very rare lobster. 4-year-old Parker Morales and 3-year-old Zachary went shopping with their mom at Market 32 in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. That's when the two brothers spotted the blue lobster in the lobster tank.

"We were walking and we went up to the tank and Parker goes, 'Hey! That one is blue!' And I thought, 'Wow. That's weird.' And I took a picture of it," their mother, Danielle Morales, told CBS6Albany.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Two Brother Make Discovery

She ended up sending the photo of the two brothers' discovery to the Via Aquarium in Schenectady. Turns out, it's a rare one in two million animal. She also spoke with store employees to prevent them from selling the lobster. "Once we contacted the aquarium and had the momentum, I went up to the counter and was like, 'Hey, The aquarium is going to call you. You might not want to sell that one!'" Morales told the outlet.

The brothers ended up naming the lobster Bandit after their favorite character on the kids show Bluey. The store ended up transferring the lobster to the aquarium. However, the aquarium says they do not know if Bandit is a true blue lobster or not. They will have to determine it.

"We're thinking it's possibly because of diet in this case," Cassidy Livingston of Via Aquarium told the outlet. "There's also a chance that he got more blue in color because of what he's eating. Like, if they're eating a lot of shrimp, that can cause color changes."

So who knew that your diet could end up saving your life?