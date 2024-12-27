Two Woman Tumble More Than 50 Feet Into A Golf Course Quarry
Image via Facebook
Search & Rescue

Two Women Tumble More Than 50 Feet Into A Golf Course Quarry

By |

Two women took quite the tumble at a golf course. They ended up falling more than 50 feet down a quarry at a course near Tampa, Florida.

It was a Christmas to remember for sure — both for the women and their rescuers. In a Facebook post, the Citrus County Fire Rescue team detailed the challenging rescue. The two women had fell into a quarry at the appropriately named The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch.

They wrote, "This morning, Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a challenging rescue after two women fell approximately 50 feet into a quarry on The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch."

They continued, "The incident occurred on Christmas Day but went undiscovered until this morning. Despite adverse weather preventing air support, our dedicated crews, with the assistance of Black Diamond Ranch maintenance personnel, executed a successful low-angle rescue. Both patients were stabilized and transported to a local trauma hospital."

Golf Course Tumble

The fire department didn't reveal if either woman suffered any injuries. However, they were both in stable condition. So overall, it sounds like the best case scenario for a situation like this. For one, you're talking about a 50 foot fall. I once twisted my ankle stepping off the curb. So a fall like that could do some serious damage.
Then, I have to remind you of the fact that this happened in December. Sure, it was Florida, but it's been a cold Christmas. Temperatures dropped to around 50 degrees once the sun went down.

Of course, there are other questions that remain unanswered. Were either of the two women playing golf at the golf course? Also how does one take a tumble down a quarry. And what golf course has a quarry? Well, the Quarry Course is known for being challenging and featuring a more rugged course than you may find down at the country club.

"The Quarry is unlike any other golf course in Florida, thanks to the steep drop-offs and rolling hills of the beautiful Citrus County," the ranch said on its website.

"Navigate the edge of a limestone quarry dug 80 feet into the ground and wind through lush tropical vegetation and towering oaks," it continued. "Holes 13 through 17 play across and around the rims of two canyons up to 80 feet deep, and may well be the most spectacular holes of golf this side of Pebble Beach."

Search & Rescue

Teen Brothers Missing After Boating Accident While Duck Hunting

Search & Rescue

Missing Woman's Body Found In Utah Canyon After Disappearing During Flash Flood

Search & Rescue

Body Of Missing Grandmother Found After She Fell In Sinkhole Searching For Missing Cat

Breeds

Meet Tiger Woofs, Roary McIlroy, and Betsy Jawls — Puppies Named After Golf Legends Rescued From Certain Death In Woods

 