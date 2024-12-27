Two Women Tumble More Than 50 Feet Into A Golf Course Quarry

Two women took quite the tumble at a golf course. They ended up falling more than 50 feet down a quarry at a course near Tampa, Florida.

It was a Christmas to remember for sure — both for the women and their rescuers. In a Facebook post, the Citrus County Fire Rescue team detailed the challenging rescue. The two women had fell into a quarry at the appropriately named The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch.

They wrote, "This morning, Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a challenging rescue after two women fell approximately 50 feet into a quarry on The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch."

They continued, "The incident occurred on Christmas Day but went undiscovered until this morning. Despite adverse weather preventing air support, our dedicated crews, with the assistance of Black Diamond Ranch maintenance personnel, executed a successful low-angle rescue. Both patients were stabilized and transported to a local trauma hospital."

Golf Course Tumble

The fire department didn't reveal if either woman suffered any injuries. However, they were both in stable condition. So overall, it sounds like the best case scenario for a situation like this. For one, you're talking about a 50 foot fall. I once twisted my ankle stepping off the curb. So a fall like that could do some serious damage.

Then, I have to remind you of the fact that this happened in December. Sure, it was Florida, but it's been a cold Christmas. Temperatures dropped to around 50 degrees once the sun went down.