Two Women Tumble More Than 50 Feet Into A Golf Course Quarry

Two women took quite the tumble at a golf course. They ended up falling more than 50 feet down a quarry at a course near Tampa, Florida.
It was a Christmas to remember for sure — both for the women and their rescuers. In a Facebook post, the Citrus County Fire Rescue team detailed the challenging rescue. The two women had fell into a quarry at the appropriately named The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch.
They wrote, "This morning, Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a challenging rescue after two women fell approximately 50 feet into a quarry on The Quarry Course near Hole 17 at Black Diamond Ranch."
They continued, "The incident occurred on Christmas Day but went undiscovered until this morning. Despite adverse weather preventing air support, our dedicated crews, with the assistance of Black Diamond Ranch maintenance personnel, executed a successful low-angle rescue. Both patients were stabilized and transported to a local trauma hospital."
Golf Course Tumble
Of course, there are other questions that remain unanswered. Were either of the two women playing golf at the golf course? Also how does one take a tumble down a quarry. And what golf course has a quarry? Well, the Quarry Course is known for being challenging and featuring a more rugged course than you may find down at the country club.
"The Quarry is unlike any other golf course in Florida, thanks to the steep drop-offs and rolling hills of the beautiful Citrus County," the ranch said on its website.
"Navigate the edge of a limestone quarry dug 80 feet into the ground and wind through lush tropical vegetation and towering oaks," it continued. "Holes 13 through 17 play across and around the rims of two canyons up to 80 feet deep, and may well be the most spectacular holes of golf this side of Pebble Beach."