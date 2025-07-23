Two Sailors Survive A Pod Of Killer Whales Ramming Their Yacht In Coordinated Attack

Two sailors are lucky to be alive after a pod of killer whales rammed repeatedly into their yacht. The terrifying incident happened off the coast of Spain. The creatures coordinated their attack against the yacht.

Fortunately, both were rescued from their French yacht on July 21. According to The Sydney Morning, the killer whales pod attacked the boat. Although it is a rare occurrence, it's not the first time that something like this has happened. Apparently, Aquaman is going to war with yachts out there on the seven seas.

Killer Whales Attack

All jokes aside, it was quite a scary situation. One of them sent out a mayday call while the boat was two miles off the coast of Deba, Spain. Fortunately, someone picked up their call and managed to rescue them. According to experts, it's uncommon for orcas to be the that for north. Usually, they're found South in the country in the Strait of Gibraltar. The attack is even more uncommon for the area.

The killer whales targeted the yacht's stern. They then focused on hitting the rudder to stop the boat. Expert believes a specific orca group may be responsible for many of the boat attacks.

"For some unknown reason, the killer whales have developed a penchant for breaking the rudders of sailboats and once they have achieved this, they leave the boat alone," Volker Deeke, professor of wildlife conservation at the University of Cumbria, told The Telegraph.

"During interactions, the animals remain cool, calm and collected without any of the behavioural signs of aggression such as splashing, or vocalisations," he explained.