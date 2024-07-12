Two Men Disappear At Lake Michigan After Jumping Off Their Boat

A Friday on the water turned to tragedy as two men entered Lake Michigan's turbulent waters, only to disappear shortly thereafter.

According to Fox News, search and recovery operations began Friday, after two men disappeared underwater after heading into Lake Michigan's waters for a swim. Neither man wore a life jacket, and became separated from the boat due to rough and windy conditions.

The recovery operations were halted as nightfall set in on Friday evening. Strong winds and high waves were hampering efforts, according to the Indiana Department if Natural Resources. of the time of this article, no updates had come from further recovery operations.

The two men had been on the boat with 10 others, including a mix of adults and juveniles. The group was roughly two and a half miles off Whiting on Lake Michigan when one man dove into the water for a swim. He began to struggle in the water, which prompted a second man to enter the water, in an effort to assist him back to the boat.

Two Men Still Missing After Disappearing in Lake Michigan

As both men began to struggle, and third entered the water in a life jacket. Unfortunately, the rough conditions separated the three men from one another, and the boat struggled to get any closer. The men had entered the water at roughly 2:30 PM. At 4:30 PM, the Coast Guard rescued only the man in a life jacket. The rescued individual was taken to a local hospital, and treated for mild hypothermia.

Also on Friday, a man and a teenage girl were both rescued from Lake Michigan's waters. The teenager was found first and was unresponsive at the time of rescue. Thankfully, as of 6 PM Friday, she was reported as responsive by the rescue crew. The man was rescued second and was reported to be in serious condition after CPR was performed on shore. The man and teen were rescued about 45 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Park.

The persistent danger of Lake Michigan's rough waters turned the holiday weekend into one of tragedy late last week.