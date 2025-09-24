Trip To Favorite Beach Leaves Beloved Virginia Teacher Dead Due To Hidden Danger

It should have just been a harmless, fun beach trip. With the last days of summer fleeing, many hit the various waterways across the country for one last splash or soak. But a beloved Virginia teacher and husband has sadly lost his life thanks to a hidden danger many wouldn't even consider among the sand.
According to WTSP, Virginia teacher Derek D'Arcy has died after contracting a rare flesh-eating bacterium called vibrio. She leaves behind a grieving wife, Joyce D'Arcy. The two had taken a trip to Virginia Beach in August. It was a favorite of the school teacher. But two weeks later, he would die after getting sick.
"It came from our favorite place to go — Virginia Beach was our favorite place to go," Joyce said. "It's just so sad that the best place we like to go is where he got sick."
Virginia Teacher Dies
The couple enjoyed their day at the beach in the water. The two entered the calf-high water for a swim. Apparently, that's all it took for the bacteria to infect Derek. The bacteria entered a small cut on his leg and took root in his body. Four days later, he developed a purple stripe on his leg.
"The skin was just purple," she recalled.
He went to the doctor for blood tests, but it took three days for the blood results to confirm Vibrio. That was a precious time loss. The infection had taken over his legs and ravaged his body. The school teacher already had a weakened immune system from dialysis. Doctors made the grim decision to amputate his legs. However, their decision came too late. The infection had spread from his legs to his chest, hands, and head.
There was nothing more that could be done.
"We knew we lost the fight," Joyce said.
Ultimately, Derek died from the virus. But Joyce hopes their story can be a cautionary one for others.