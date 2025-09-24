Trip To Favorite Beach Leaves Beloved Virginia Teacher Dead Due To Hidden Danger

It should have just been a harmless, fun beach trip. With the last days of summer fleeing, many hit the various waterways across the country for one last splash or soak. But a beloved Virginia teacher and husband has sadly lost his life thanks to a hidden danger many wouldn't even consider among the sand.

According to WTSP, Virginia teacher Derek D'Arcy has died after contracting a rare flesh-eating bacterium called vibrio. She leaves behind a grieving wife, Joyce D'Arcy. The two had taken a trip to Virginia Beach in August. It was a favorite of the school teacher. But two weeks later, he would die after getting sick.