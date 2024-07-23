Treasure Hunter Finds Heartbreaking Note Buried In The Sand

A treasure hunter was on the hunt for well, treasure, on the beach. That's when they discovered a heartbreaking note buried in the sand. They were on an Oregon beach when they found a strange trinket.

It turned out to be an urn with someone's cremated remains. Talk about a bummer. The treasure hunter posted about their "sad but interesting find" on Reddit. If that isn't sad enough the also found a heartbreaking note to go along with it. The treasure hunter was using a metal detector to scan the Oregon coastline for valuables.

"I found this buried 6 inches down," they recalled. They decided to dig under the sand and found a jar with a note. It also had a baggy of ashes inside. Initially, the treasure hunter thought it was part of a geocach. However, they quickly realized it that wasn't the case upon reading the note. The baggy contained the ashes of a young man. He had passed away more than a decade ago.

Treasure Hunter Finds Makeshift Urn

His mother had wrote a note about her son. It read, "This is the ashes of my son Steven Genberg. If found, please be respectful & put them back. Thank you. A grieving mother."

The treasure hunter decided to put it back where they found it. "Yes I did put them back," wrote the Redditor. They decided that the beach might have been the man's favorite spot.

"This is profoundly sad," said one commenter. Another wrote, "Losing a child is literally the worst experience in human existence." One person deduced that it might have the late Steven Genberg. He died at 20 after a crash with a police cruiser. At the time, he was expecting a child. .

The original poster responded: "The lid was painted metal with a plastic liner on the threads so it was easy to open with no corrosion. I'm guessing the mother didn't think about us when she chose that container but then again she did leave a note."

"Based on the location I'd be surprised if I wasn't the first person to dig this up," they added.