Travel Expert Reveals How They Manage To Travel Without Spending A Single Dollar

Isn't it every traveler's dream to be able to go around the globe and not pay a single cent? Well, one travel expert seems to have the answer. At least, she seems to have figured out what works for her.

The travel expert has been in Australia for three months with her boyfriend while living rent-free. The two somehow have managed to duck out on all those fees that get the rest of us smucks. They haven't paid rent, bills, or even WiFi while on their trip. As someone who forks over $100 to Spectrum every month, please teach me your ways.

Travel expert Esmae Lewis took to TikTok to share how they manage to avoid bills. "We didn't spend a single dollar," she claimed. That's a bold claim for sure. Lewis claims to use a platform called Trusted Housesitters for her travel needs. It allows homeowners to essentially rent their places out for free in exchange for someone looking after a pet or the property itself.

Travel Expert Reveals All

"We landed every sit we applied for," she said. Of course, free didn't come without work. The travel expert had to create a catchy and trustworthy profile. She reveals she asked friends and family to leave her reviews to create a history for herself on the site. She also said that she personalizes each application to the host rather than using a general template.

The travel expert recommends building up trust with the homeowner. It also pays to be on your best behavior when you actually get to the property. Sure, she has to look after a pet or maintain a garden or something like that. But that certainly beats having to pay rent on a place, doesn't it?

One person commented, "Love love loveeee this! I've had my eye on signing up and starting this." I would have to agree. Another person also wrote, "This is such a cool idea!"

Sure, there are some potential downsides. It sounds like a lot of hoops to jump through. But if you're looking to travel longterm then this may be the perfect solution to your needs.