Town Terrorized For Month By Aggressive Hawk That Put One Man In The Hospital

A town can breathe a sigh of relief now that its assailant has been caught. For over a month, an aggressive hawk has had residents quaking in their boots, so to speak. One man even wound up in the hospital from the angry bird!

But now, officials have captured the hawk, bringing its reign of terror to an end on April 3. This comes after the bird attacked 50 people in Flamstead, England. It even caused a 75-year-old man to end up in the hospital, according to BBC.

The bird wasn't just a minor annoyance. Starting in March, it left several people bloodied with severe or minor injuries. In particular, it targeted bald men. It got to the point where people started wearing helmets to protect them. This especially became the case after 75-year-old Jim Hewitt ended up in the hospital.

Hewitt is glad the hawk got caught, saying, "I won't get beaten by a poxy bird."

Hawk Attacks Town

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said, "Rural specialist Special Chief Inspector Steve Meredith has been facilitating communication with expert agencies and local partners to try and bring the situation to a safe conclusion." The bird was a male Harris hawk that ironically was eventually captured by a man named Steve Harris.

Harris used a trap in his garden to capture his namesake bird.

"Every morning, we wake up and see it up in the tree, getting braver and braver," Harris said. "I've been working from home watching it, thinking we've got to get this bird gone."

Meanwhile, Falconer Greenhalgh described the catching of the hawk.

"I thought 'Oh, you horrible little bird.' Then he had a go at an Amazon driver. And I think 'Oh my goodness me,'" Greenhalgh added. He said the bird chased afterHarris."[The hawk] starts chasing him down the road ... for about 3-400 yards and you can see him ducking, diving out the way a bit."

The two managed to capture the bird by using food as bait.

"I got whacked over the head yesterday trying to get into my car... it was getting to the stage where it was attacking people with consistency," Harris said. "It's a relief for us and the whole village."

So ends the tale of the angry bird.