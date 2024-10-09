Tourists Ignore Grand Canyon Signs To Sit On Cliff's Edge In Dangerous Photo

A group of tourists blatantly walked past a 'do not enter' sign, and got themselves into a dangerous situation.

According to Daily Mail, the thrill-seeking girls were caught in the act by park ranger Sarah Anderson. Anderson reportedly watched in shock, as the girls ignored warnings, and worked their way down to a ledge which overlooked the Grand Canyon.

The girls struck yoga poses from the ledge, as they watched the sunset. The area, which sits off the edge of the North Rim, is strictly off-limits.

Anderson captured the scene on video, and shared it to a social media group which highlights the "idiotic behavior of visitors." The group is named 'Tourons of National Parks," which appears to be a clever play on tourists acting as morons.

Anderson's video was composed perfectly. The scene opens with a focus on the 'do not enter' sign, before panning over to show one of the girls perched on the ledge. Anderson did explain that the woman in frame was not alone. Moreover, Anderson made a point to mention that the entire group of "young adults" had acted recklessly, albeit together.

Tourists Face Online Criticism After Breaking Rules at Popular National Park

The video has garnered plenty of attention online. Many who have found the video, have expressed discontent with the girls and their actions. One commenter shared that their visit to the park's South Rim was filled with anxiety because of actions similar to those of the girls. Likewise, another argued that the sign should warn that all potential rescue costs will fall to those who put themselves in harm's way.

Regardless of the internet commentary, the girls really did put themselves in a tough spot. Notably, falling is the second greatest cause of death at the Grand Canyon. Since 2007, an average of about 2.4 people have died each year from a fall in the park. That number is certainly significant, as park's are intended to be safe and inclusive.

Luckily, nobody was hurt during this dangerous adventure off the trail. But after a summer which seemed full of tragic deaths at National Parks, stories such as this raise eyebrows.