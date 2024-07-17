'Top Chef Masters' Star Dies After Going Tubing In Oregon

Top Chef Masters star and renowned chef Naomi Pomeroy has died. She sadly passed away in a freak tubing accident. Pomeroy became trapped underneath the water and drowned.

She had gone tubing with her husband and a friend in Oregon. While tubing on the Willamette River near Corvallis, Oregon, they ended up getting caught on an "exposed snag in the water." The Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the drowning in a statement Tuesday. After hitting the snag, the Top Chef Masters star went under. She became trapped due to a paddleboard leash attached to her. Unable to free herself, she ended up drowning.

Prior to the accident, the three of them had tied their inner tubes and paddleboards together. That's what caused Pomeroy to drown. So far, authorities still haven't been able to recover her body. Heavy debris in the water has made recovery difficult. Both her husband and friend lived. "I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones", said Sheriff Van Arsdall. "I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time."

The organization also said, "The public can assist by keeping an eye out for Naomi's body and are encouraged to wear a life jacket and follow other boating laws and safety precautions. If located, immediately call 9-1-1 dispatch; do not attempt recovery efforts."

'Top Chef Masters' Star Dies

Pomeroy was an award-winning chef, winning the James Beard Award in 2014. She was a self-taught chef who appeared on Top Chef Masters in 2011. She ended up finishing 4th and winning $26,800. In 2022, she had to close her restaurant due to rising costs. She also co-owned the Portland cocktail bar Expatriate. She later appeared as a guest judge on the show. Pomeroy had plans to open up a new bistro.