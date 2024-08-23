Top 6 Spots to Hunt Velvet Deer

Cooling temperatures across the country have deer hunters excited to welcome the arrival of fall, and the end of what has been a long, hot summer.

The cooling temperatures also bring with them the start of many legal hunting seasons. September is highly regarded for wing shooting in many parts of the country. Mourning dove hunts, as well as some early teal and goose seasons, get many into the field or 0n the marsh. Moreover, bunches of big game archery tags are filled out West throughout late August and early September. Elk and mule deer seasons alike garner a great bit of attention in the earliest days of fall.

Still, aside from all the pageantry and tradition of these hunts, one critter has remained at the front of the pack, in regards to bowhunting across the continental 48. The whitetail deer is the most hunted of any big game across the country, and several states host early seasons which offer opportunities to hunt velvet bucks. Let's talk about some of the most popular!

South Carolina

South Carolina is one of the most well-known states to hunt whitetail deer in velvet. Nonresident hunters can into the field as early as August 15th, in the southern lowlands of Zone 4. Those hunts are only allowed on private land, but the number of outfitters offering such services makes the hunt attainable to folks from out of state.

Making the state even more intriguing to whitetail hunters may be the sheer number of tags that can be legally purchased. Out-of-state deer hunters can purchase up to four buck tags in South Carolina, making a trip all the more enticing.

Nebraska

Nebraska is a fascinating place, where the Midwest really starts to blend into the true West. The state offers antelope, mule deer, and even select elk tags to archers. Regardless though, the agricultural layout and healthy whitetail population make the state a wonderful spot for nonresidents to consider.

With an archery deer season opening September 1st, Nebraska offers a great chance to harvest a good midwestern whitetail in velvet. According to MeatEater, the tag for a nonresident only costs $335, making a trip quite affordable.

The state also offers some great opportunities on private walk-in lands, although public lands are scarce. Experts suggest a good bit of e-scouting prior to arriving in the Cornhusker state.

Wyoming

With such a strong pedigree for producing trophy mule deer, Wyoming is a bit of a forgotten state for whitetail hunting. As a result, ample public and private opportunities are available to those lucky enough to draw a tag, which takes applications up to May 31st each year.

The nonresident licenses only cost $400, and the archery season opens on September 1st. With a success rate of almost 50% in drawing, this hunt gives outdoorsmen a real chance to get out west quickly. Moreover, with such an early start date, many good velvet whitetails walk the state, primed for pursuit.

Montana

As are most things in Montana, a whitetail tag in the state is a bit on the expensive side. At $709, a nonresident archery tag for Montana's whitetail deer is not necessarily cheap. The lottery draw stops taking applications on April 1st each spring. Regardless of cost and draw chances, a whitetail hunt in such a beautiful western landscape is hard to pass on.

It is also a bit of an advantage, having so many archery hunters in the state focused on elk each fall. With a whitetail season that opens on September 7th, whitetail hunters can swim against the current in Montana, and hunt deer that are not very pressured.

North Dakota

Known for excellent waterfowl opportunities, North Dakota offers plenty of good areas to chase whitetail deer. With a season that opens August 30th, the chance to hunt velvet bucks is aplenty. Moreover, the dichotomy between the limited tags available, and the massive swaths of public land, makes hunting away from competition extremely possible.

Making the hunt all the more accessible is the price point. At only $300 a license, a North Dakota whitetail hunt is certainly affordable.

Kentucky

Finally, the Bluegrass state makes its appearance. With deer season opening on September 7th, harvesting a velvet buck is absolutely possible. The state does not require a draw to earn a tag. Notably, a nonresident buck tag costs only $335 in total.

While warm temperatures and late summer bugs make the hunt less comfy than in a mountain state, the accessibility here is huge. Kentucky is too often forgotten in the whitetail game, and more archers should keep it in mind.

So What Does This All Mean?

Whitetail deer hunting is a big-time culture. Many hunt the critters hardest between Halloween and Thanksgiving. But many states offer serious opportunities earlier in the year. Getting out-of-state and on a serious hunt is good for the soul, and makes everyone a better hunter.

Next fall, or perhaps even still this fall, consider options to leave town and chase early-season, velvet whitetail bucks.