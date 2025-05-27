The Secret World Of Sharks: 5 Shark Facts You Didn't Know About These Apex Predators

Sharks have always fascinated me. I find them to be one of the most intriguing animals in the animal kingdom. When I'm not in the ocean, that is. When I am swimming along in the great blue sea, I hope that they stay far, far away from me. However, I am always up for an episode of Shark Week. The more I learn about these creatures, the more respect I have for them. It's a tough life out there. Here are X shark facts you probably didn't know about these apex predators.

1. Sharks Can't Get Cavities

First on our list of shark facts is this fascinating piece of information. This one was difficult for me to believe because sharks have so many teeth; so, how can they never get cavities? Then I assumed it was because they lose them so often that they never have to worry about it. However, that is not the case. As it turns out, sharks don't need to worry about cavities because their teeth are coated in fluoride. This helps keep them safe from decay.

2. Their Skin Is More Similar To Teeth Than Scales

This one was extraordinary to think about. While I never imagined shark skin as fish scales, I never assumed it had any likeness to teeth. However, the Adventure Aquarium shows just how wrong I was about that. They shared that shark skin is composed of "tiny, V-shaped scales, which are formed from an inner pulp cavity and an outer layer of dentine." This structure is similar to that of our teeth. Another similarity to teeth is that if a shark loses a denticle, that denticle can fossilize over time, just like if they lost a tooth. Crazy right?

3. Sharks Have A Sixth Sense

These apex predators outdo us in the sensory department. While we are limited to working with five senses, sharks possess a sixth sense as well. Their sixth sense allows them to sense electrical stimuli. They accomplish this through their unique organ, the ampullae of Lorenzini. This organ enables them to locate their prey as they swim through the water easily.

4. Sharks Don't Have Vocal Chords

Next up on our list of shark facts, we learn that sharks don't have vocal cords. While I never imagined the sounds a shark would make, I also never imagined that they couldn't make a sound. Films like Jaws, which feature the iconic shark music, have swayed my imagination in that department. However, these animals lack vocal cords, making them truly silent predators. Unlike other marine animals, such as dolphins, whales, or seals, sharks have had to develop their own method of communication.

5. Sharks Do Not Have Bones

This is one of those shark facts that often blows people's minds, but it is true. Rather than having bones, sharks are made up of cartilaginous tissues. It is the same thing that your ears and the tip of your nose are made out of. This is part of the reason they are so buoyant. NOAA fisheries share, " Their cartilaginous skeletons are much lighter than actual bone, and their large livers are full of low-density oils, both helping them to be buoyant. "