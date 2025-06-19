The NSFW Reason You Should Avoid Herds Of Manatees Near The Shore In Florida

Florida officials really don't want you going the manatees if you see them rocking near the shore. Think of this as your official sock on the door notice.

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office assures the public that the animals are okay. In a post on Instagram on June 15, they shared a video of a group of manatees close together near the shore. There were more than 10 of the species in the video. They're not in trouble. They're gathering for a NSFW reason.

"If you see this ... no, you didn't," the sheriff's office wrote on the post. "Don't call us. They are more than fine. It's mating season."

Manatees Mating

The Florida Sheriff's Department explained that they get calls at this time of year about the animals.

"We get calls all the time from citizens when they see this, believing the manatees are in distress. We can assure you they are more than fine," the agency wrote, adding, "Manatees actually mate in herds like these, and often they are near the shore. They mate all throughout the year, but generally, mating herds like these are seen in the summer months."

Meanwhile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute also shared a June 17 Facebook post about manatees and their mating season.

"Boaters and beachgoers, if you spot a group of manatees in the shallow, nearshore waters, give them plenty of space! These are likely mating herds, where one female is pursued by a group of males. While we normally think of manatees as gentle giants, they are still very large, strong animals that can be quite active while mating. These herds may stay together for hours or even days at a time, but they are typically not stranded and therefore do not need assistance from humans," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute wrote.

Florida officials warn that you should never get close to a manatee herd or try to interfere with their mating process. In fact, it could land you in trouble. It's illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

So it's best to stay away. Otherwise, you face "a possible maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days."